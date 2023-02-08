No referendum: actions speak louder than words

“CityNews” welcomes all opinions on the Voice. Respectful submissions of up to 750 words to editor@citynews.com.au, please.

“There is no need for a referendum, no need for yet another forum of talkers. It’s responsive actions to address known problems that are needed: actions that speak louder than words,” writes columnist HUGH SELBY.

“NO” is the answer that many indigenous Australians should give to the proposal for a Voice – a question likely to be put as a referendum issue later this year.

“Yes” is the answer that those non-indigenous who cling to their beliefs of ethnic, religious, cultural superiority should give to the proposal.

These answers reflect the contrasting self-interests of these two groups.

The issue for indigenous people is how to close the gap between “haves” and “have nots” (both among their membership and with the entire Australian community) while nurturing their cultural traditions.

The issue for the bigots is how a continuing indigenous disadvantage can justify their prejudices.

The genesis, consultation and final proposal for the proposed Voice is set out in the mid-2021 report, “Indigenous Voice Co-design Process” .

There are some 250 pages discussing both “Local and Regional voices” and the “National Voice”, the latter being the one for which explicit constitutional recognition is sought.

The report sets out its terms of reference, the membership backgrounds of the consultative committees, the efforts made to ensure wide consultation (including information in local languages and many, many local meetings), the disparate views expressed and the preferred models. It seems to tick all the boxes for a “community participation policy development model”.

It has been recently reported that perhaps two thirds of us will vote “yes”, a voting intention that reflects both an admirable state of mind and a failure to ask the question: “Is this THE answer?”

That’s pertinent because, despite all the commitment and hard work, the report fails. It fails to persuade us that this solution will improve the lot of indigenous Australians, that it will promote their interests, that it will lead to a better, lasting understanding of, and pride in, indigenous culture among us all.

This report will be an illuminating “real case example” for future students looking at “good public policy” of how a focus upon a “feels good” means entirely lost sight of the intended ends.

The proposed “representative” bodies are not a new concept. Advisory bodies of various kinds have been a part of earlier models intended to build stronger indigenous communities (for example, ATSIC from 1989 to 2004).

But this latest proposal merely “complements and amplifies existing structures” (of which there are many). Its purpose is to achieve a “greater say” in matters that affect indigenous lives, but the chosen means is to create an expensive, constitutionally embedded “talk fest” for a mere couple of dozen people who will have the status of being a part of that advice structure but no actual power and, most importantly, no responsibility for outcomes.

The report recognises the challenges of bringing people together, given divisions within indigenous communities that reflect the same strengths and frailties in any community. Tellingly, this report, by and supposedly for all indigenous Australians, wants the representatives to be “fit and proper” persons. It excludes as representatives those convicted of an offence carrying a jail term of more than a year (pages 62, 139-141).

It’s telling because it shows the gap between “indigenous haves” (who wrote this report) and “indigenous have nots” (for whose benefit it is supposedly written).

If my grandparents died too young, if my parents are old before their time, if I never absorbed an education that respected my cultural background and equipped me to deal with today’s Australia, if I know that substance abuse is rife among too many people – young and old – around me, if relatives in juvie and adult prison is a given, if never having the readies to engage the best teachers, health and legal workers is both now and the future horizon, if that is the collective environment more than a half century after Wave Hill (when some 200 Gurindji took strike action), how does the proposed Voice help me and my similarly placed relatives in 2023? It doesn’t and it won’t.

That bleak picture must be seen alongside the dazzling successes of indigenous Australians in music, dance, the arts, and many sports. There are also those who have benefitted from education that has led them to successful and uplifting field and technical careers, to academic and professional lives. They don’t warrant a special Voice.

The report authors acknowledge that “people need to be involved in decisions that affect them”, that any kind of “top down” won’t work.

Sadly, this is a report that replaces a discredited form of “top down” with a new form that will be harder to change because it will be constitutionally enshrined.

Today, when current “local views” can be known quickly and inexpensively with widely used social-media tools, why set up another bureaucratic logjam?

Let the existing indigenous organisations use their links with their communities to prioritise issues and to tell government the level of service delivery (expertise and time required) that will work.

In short, there is no need for a referendum, no need for yet another forum of talkers. It’s responsive actions to address known problems that are needed: actions that speak louder than words.

Hugh Selby is the "CityNews" legal affairs commentator.