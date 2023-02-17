Old favourite that keeps on flowering

Tuberous begonias are an old-fashioned plant that grows well in Canberra, with the right conditions in summer, writes gardening columnist JACKIE WARBURTON.

ALL begonias need good drainage, and do better in pots and hanging baskets where the flowers can be seen and cascade.

Best grown in partial shade or filtered light, with cool nights and protection from the winds, it is a lush tropical plant with attractive foliage and flowers continuously until the frost comes.

The colours range from whites and pinks to vivid reds; there are so many to choose from.

Most importantly, to keep a begonia flowering at its best, pinch out the female flowers (the ones with four petals) and leave the flowers with multiple petals as they are the male flowers and have much showier blooms.

A little compost or slow-release fertiliser is all they need to grow well, but don’t overdo the food or it could lead to stem rot and fungal conditions.

There are other types of begonias that can be grown in our climate as well, such as wax begonias, painted-leaf begonias and the ever-popular rex begonias, all worth a try.

The venation and leaf shape of begonias are striking; it’s a terrific looking plant even when not in flower.

Propagating is done best now as a leaf cutting. Single-leaf cutting produces many plants, making a quick way to increase a collection.

Using a large leaf, cut the leaf away from the stalk, turn over and make slashes along the undersides of the main veins, turn back and pin down on to seed-raising mix. Keep the leaf in contact with the potting mix and keep it moist to encourage new growth from where the cuts were made.

Once there is good growth on the new plantlet, remove from the old leaf, put it in a potting mix and keep it indoors until spring.

Begonias can be treated as annuals, or they can be stored for replanting when the weather has warmed after winter. To store tubers for their winter dormancy, remove all the leaves from the plant and top up with fresh potting mix in autumn. Keep dry, place in a dark place at the back of the garden shed and don’t water until spring or when you see new growth, then bring them out into dappled sunlight.

POTATOES also like dark places. They are in abundance in my garden now. Potatoes are easy to grow for the home gardener and can be a good use of soil in a large space.

They flourish in good, fertile, well-drained soil and are slow growers but a long-term crop and bang for your buck.

Messy plants to grow, potatoes need some room. Once the flowers and foliage begin to wilt and die, they’re ready to harvest.

They can be dug up all at once, and if grown well over the summer, the yield should be at least six to seven kilograms from every kilogram planted.

Leaving potatoes in the ground and harvesting when needed is called “bandicooting”, using your hand to gently move around the soil underneath the plant to harvest.

There are two main groups of potatoes’, they are either floury or waxy to eat. I have one of each, Otway Red and Dutch Cream.

Otway Red is best for baking, frying and roasting; Dutch Cream, for salads, casseroles and soups.

Both store well and are versatile in the kitchen. Planting time is around October through to November. Plant in full sun, in good weed-free soil that’s not too rich with organic matter.

Jottings…

Sow winter vegetables – swede, turnips, carrots.

Transplant cabbages, cauliflowers, celery, broccoli, brussels sprouts and lettuce.

Plant winter flowers such as alyssum, calendula, pansies and violets.

Liquid fertilise all plants in the cool of the day.

jackwar@home.netspeed.com.au