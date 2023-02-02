Passionate painters come with experience and flair

Founded in 2018 by Luke Chamberlain, Daniel Carrick, Tanya Chamberlain and Matthew Chamberlain, they each brought their own unique experience and passion to C&C Painting Group, which quickly saw the business grow in many ways.

FOR residential or commercial painting, C&C Painting Group are Canberra’s repainting specialists, and a local success story.

Founded in 2018 by Luke Chamberlain, Daniel Carrick, Tanya Chamberlain and Matthew Chamberlain, they each brought their own unique experience and passion to the team, which quickly saw the business grow in many ways, including now employing more than 20 staff.

Luke Chamberlain and Danniel Carrick each have over 20 years of local experience in the painting and decorating industry, as well as experience in the broader building and construction industry, with Luke also having obtained his Class C Builders License.

The four directors of C&C Painting Group are excited to launch a new era for the business, starting with a new office space and display showroom at Mitchell and the introduction of a wider offering of renovation services such as repairs, roofing, electrical, plastering, rendering and home furnishings.

“We are finding that people want it all in one package, and that’s where we are keen to take the business in 2023,” says Tanya, who comes from a corporate business background.

“We believe that we have the perfect mix of experience and knowledge combined with a modern flair, which means we are up to date with current trends and best practices, while drawing on our years of experience to ensure top-quality workmanship and lasting results.”

C&C Painting Group are members of the Master Painters Association, and are Dulux Accredited. Tanya says that C&C Painting Group has a big focus on staff training, with a dedicated training area in the new premises for them to improve techniques and skills.

She says that they specially focus on building processes and systems to support excellence in service, quality and ensuring that the connection to the client remains strong throughout the duration of each project.

“We have found that we have been able to retain our staff even through recent unprecedented times and we are continually focusing on new ways to support our staff and to become an employer of choice in a fast-evolving workforce,” she says.

As the business has grown, Luke and Daniel have been able to spend less time “on the tools” and more time managing and supporting staff, working with clients and building the C&C Painting Group’s reputation as a trusted leader in the painting and decorating industry.

From stand-alone homes to residential multi-units or larger commercial jobs, C&C Painting Group is able to take on a wide range of projects. The complimentary services of a professional colour consultant are available for some projects as well as a workmanship warranty of up to five years.

For Luke, his father was a professional painter and he feels honoured to be following in his footsteps. Tanya says that the team takes enormous pride in its workmanship and quality.

“There’s something about painting being the last trade to decorate and work on a house. It’s the finishing trade, which is very satisfying,” says Tanya.

“We want to be the trusted trade that comes into a house to mark the final, finishing and lasting touches that truly transform a space.

“Nothing is too hard for us. We are very particular about leaving the house clean, tidy and a job well done. We understand that people may be living in their home while we work, or they might be off-site and trust us to be in their homes.”

The business has been recognised with multiple awards at the Master Painters excellence awards and has been chosen as a finalist for the Telstra Best of Business Awards this year.

Tanya says that it’s a whole-team effort that has driven the business awards and accolades.

“It’s a passion and dream for us to take the business to the next level, thanks to our dedicated staff and wonderful clients,” says Tanya.

C&C Painting Group, ground floor, 1b 118 Lysaght Street, Mitchell (by appointment only). Call 6221 3466 for an obligation-free quote. Visit ccpaintinggroup.com.au for more information.