Police investigate dead body found in Wanniassa

ACT Police are conducting an investigation regarding a dead body found near Bussau Close in Wanniassa, on Friday.
The community is being advised to avoid the surrounding areas, as police are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has witnessed any suspicious activity in the Bussau Close area between 12pm and 1pm is urged to call 1800 333000.
