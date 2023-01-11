Police stuck for bus assault witnesses

POLICE are seeking witnesses to an assault on a bus on October 4.

At about 4.30pm, a 14-year-old girl boarded a bus at the Gungahlin Bus Interchange heading towards Casey. At this time, a group of teens also boarded the bus.

A short time later, the bus stopped on Jabanungga Avenue, Ngunnawal, and all but two of the group – two teenage girls – got off the bus.

Around this time, one of the two girls approached the 14-year-old girl and allegedly assaulted her, while the other girl filmed the alleged assault on a mobile phone.

These two girls then exited the bus, while the victim remained on the bus travelling towards Casey.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously