South Australia on alert as five-day scorcher continues

By Tim Dornin in Adelaide

REGIONAL and state command centres have been established, incident management teams put on standby and the Country Fire Service has brought in extra resources amid heatwave conditions and a surging bushfire risk across SA.

Extreme bushfire conditions were declared on Thursday from the west coast to the upper south-east, including the Adelaide Hills with total fire bans in place.

But the risk of fires will be greater on Friday as winds increase and become gusty ahead of a cool change that will also bring the possibility of dry lightning.

CFS Deputy Chief Officer Georgie Cornish said to bolster local resources, an extra air tanker was flying into SA from Kalgoorlie and four other aircraft would be added to the aerial resources.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast a top temperature in Adelaide of 41C on Thursday, day three of the five-day scorcher.

The mercury was also tipped to hit 41C on Friday before the cool change drops temperatures to the mid-20s.

That will make it the longest string of days of 35C or more since December 2019.

Meteorologist Jonathan Fischer said while the heatwave was the first in some years, it was not uncommon.

“It is a fairly typical pattern for summer. We’ve had a couple of cooler summers so we haven’t seen these longer duration heatwaves,” he said.

“But what happens is when we got a high-pressure system sitting in the Tasman Sea and if it sits there for a number of days the heat that is building up over the interior gets drawn down.”

The conditions have prompted authorities to activate heatwave emergency plans, with the State Emergency Service urging people in the hottest regions to stay indoors if possible.

In some regional centres, temperatures surged into the mid-40s on Thursday, including Nullarbor and Ceduna where the maximum topped 44C by early afternoon.

In other measures, community centres in Adelaide have been opened for rough sleepers and homelessness services are conducting outreach programs around the city.

Mr Fischer said the cool change would affect the state’s west coast early on Friday and arrive in the Adelaide area from late afternoon to early evening.

Milder conditions would then prevail for the next few days but the bureau was still forecasting a drier and warmer autumn across SA.