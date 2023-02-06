Sparkling win for leading jewellery store

Leane Khalidi, owner of Devine Goddess, went “above and beyond” at the 2022 Canberra Local Business Awards taking home Outstanding Jewellery Store.



THE owner of Devine Goddess, Leane Khalidi, says she is excited and honoured to have her business recognised as Canberra region’s best jewellery store for 2022.

Located at Woden Westfield for the past 13 years, Devine Goddess has been specialising in high-quality, unique costume jewellery.

“We have become known for our statement jewellery, which is sourced from across the world,” says Leane.

“We enjoy providing our customers with amazing service and are very passionate about what we do.”

Leane says that what makes Devine Goddess so special is that many of its pieces are one-offs or handmade and exclusive to the store.

“We also offer a styling service if a customer has a special event and wants to co-ordinate their jewellery with their outfit,” she says.

“We go above and beyond to help our customers and care about making sure they have the best experience possible.”

Devine Goddess, ground floor, Woden Westfield (near David Jones). Visit devinegoddess.net or Instagram.