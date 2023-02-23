Supermarkets offer to deal with plastic stockpiles

By Tracey Ferrier in Brisbane

COLES and Woolworths have offered to take back mountains of soft plastic waste after a private recycling scheme failed, and say dumping it will be a last resort.

It’s been more than three months since the failure of the REDcycle scheme, which collected soft plastics generated by the supermarkets and other businesses.

Since then, it has emerged the material wasn’t being being recycled as promised, but stockpiled, with 32 stashes found so far in NSW, Victoria and SA.

Environmental watchdogs have been pushing for a solution, saying the stockpiles – 12,393 tonnes in all – could threaten public safety if they catch on fire.

Now Coles and Woolies say they’re willing to take back the waste collected in bins at their stores and find a solution for it.

But first they’ll have to convince the private operators of REDcycle to give it to them.

“Coles and Woolworths have taken this step to provide reassurance to the public that the soft plastics they took the effort to deposit in REDcycle’s bins won’t be unnecessarily sent to landfill,” the grocery retailers say in a statement.

“If REDcycle takes up this opportunity, the supermarkets will implement an interim strategy, such as safely storing material until it can be viably processed for recycling.

“Coles and Woolworths intend to work with the relevant state environment protection agencies to ensure their proposed storage arrangements meet the necessary safety requirements until the material can be processed.”

AAP has asked REDcycle if it intends to take up the offer.

The offer comes just days before a legal bid by an aggrieved creditor to wind up RG Programs and Services Pty Ltd, the company behind the REDcycle scheme.

BTG Logistics claims it hasn’t been paid for storing 660 tonnes of plastic for REDcycle, with the matter to be heard in a NSW court on Monday.

REDcycle has previously denied its stockpiling activities were a cover up, rather an attempt to ride out problems including a 350 per cent jump in the volume of returned plastics during the pandemic, the loss of its largest taker of returned plastics due to a fire, and a lack of processing capacity.

Coles and Woolies have said they did not know the waste they were collecting for the scheme was being stockpiled.

REDcycle’s parent company is facing charges brought by Victoria’s environmental watchdog, accusing it of failing to comply with a direction to reveal the locations of its stockpiles.

NSW’s environmental watchdog last month issued Coles and Woolies with a draft clean up notice for 5200 tonnes of plastic stored at 15 sites in that state.

It said the retailers had a responsibility to address the problem as participants in the REDcycle scheme, and generators of much of the waste it collected.

That notice was revised earlier this week after the watchdog said Coles and Woolworths appeared willing to co-operate and address immediate safety concerns.

The revised notice gives the retailers seven weeks to remove the stockpiles from their current locations and safely store them elsewhere, for up to a year.

“One of the interim options in the notice is to temporarily store the materials inside sealed shipping containers at a lawful facility,” the NSW Environment Protection Authority said in a statement on Thursday night.

“Beyond the interim storage measures, the revised notice gives the retailers 12 months to develop a lawful solution that determines the future of the materials, whether that be reprocessing at a recycling facility, exporting it overseas, or, as a last resort, sending it to landfill.”