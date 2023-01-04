The King swings all through summer

“With the warm weather and people enjoying some well-deserved time off work, it’s a great time to enjoy some fun together,” says King O’Malley’s managing director PETER BARCLAY.

AFTER what feels like far too long between carefree summer drinks, it’s well and truly time to relax with friends and family in 2023.

And what better place to celebrate and catch up than at the famous Irish-style pub in the heart of the city, King O’Malleys, says managing director Peter Barclay.

“The pub is the heart of City Walk. We are open seven days ’till late and for over 20 years it’s become a real anchor and meeting spot with people enjoying our outdoor beer garden and the comfort of the inside of the pub,” says Peter.

“With the warm weather and people enjoying some well-deserved time off work, it’s a great time to enjoy some fun together over drinks and a meal, relax and enjoy the sunshine,” he says.

The natural beauty of the shady London plane trees throughout City Walk are special to Canberra and provide a lovely backdrop to King O’Malley’s beer garden.

“The summer is also a transition time for many as young people finish school or uni and want to kick up their heels,” says Peter.

“It’s all about coming together. We have live music playing across the summer and we are open seven days with delicious meals and a great range of beers on tap.”

For more than 20 years, King O’Malleys has presented free live music – from Irish jam to solos and cover bands. Peter says that the pub’s support of the performing arts is something he and his team are very proud of.

“Over the years we’ve been able to nurture up-and-coming local bands, including indie pop band Safia, who is now internationally recognised.”

Peter says he’s had relationships with regular bands, who have come to entertain patrons for the past decade, and he supports young musicians to perform during the week.

Upstairs in the City Walk building is Nancy Sever’s gallery, which hosts a lively program of exhibitions and is the only commercial gallery in Civic.

“We are so fortunate to have Nancy Sever, a well-known member of the art community, and her beautiful art gallery upstairs,” says Peter.

“We love having people come down for a meal and a drink after visiting the gallery.”

And for those keen to get hands-on with art, Peter says the pub hosts regular art classes through local group, “Paint it Up” who offer a painting in the pub-style art experience.

“From fine art upstairs, to creating your own, King O’Malley’s is at the heart of it all,” he says.