Top barber shop comes out looking good

Managing director, Khushwant Dhanoa, and his “five master barbers” from Truefitt & Hill won Outstanding Hairdresser/Barber award at the 2022 Canberra Local Business Awards.

LUXURIOUS barber shop Truefitt & Hill has been honoured again at Canberra Region Local Business Awards, taking out the title of Outstanding Hairdresser/Barber for 2022.

Managing director Khushwant Dhanoa says this win marks three awards in three years for the team, with Khushwant grateful to have been awarded Business Person of the Year for 2021 and the business was also awarded Outstanding Hairdresser/Barber in 2020.

Khushwant says that the awards have only been made possible by the support of his wife and business partner, Norma, and the hard work of their team.

“We have five master barbers, who provide all our services which includes haircuts, shaving and grooming,” says Khushwant.

“We pride ourselves on creating a special environment for our customers by giving men a sophisticated as well as practical experience.”

Now a global franchise, the original Truefitt & Hill in London is the world’s oldest barber shop, which has operated since 1805.

Khushwant says he brought Truefitt & Hill to Canberra after being a regular with his son at their local Truefitt & Hill barber shop when they lived in Malaysia.

“When I found out there wasn’t a Truefitt & Hill in Australia at that time, I got in touch with London and the rest is history,” he says.

“We are passionate about bringing a personal service in a private space for men to kick back, relax and forget their troubles.”

Truefitt & Hill, 4b/21 Genge Street, Canberra. Visit truefittandhill.com.au or call 0488 688747.