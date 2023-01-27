‘Trustworthy and reliable’ approach to real estate

La Casa Property Group’s senior property manager, Suzana Li and team demonstrate they “are not just standard service” with their Outstanding Real Estate Agency win at the 2022 Canberra Local Business Awards.

THE team at La Casa Property Group was “surprised and overjoyed” by its Outstanding Real Estate Agency win at the 2022 Canberra Local Business Awards, says business relationship and senior property manager, Suzana Li.

“It is my second year in the real estate business and to be recognised for my efforts is very rewarding,” she says.

“My husband, Jun Xu, officially started the business in 2018 after being in the industry as a mortgage broker.

“When some of his clients began asking for his help to sell and manage their properties, he saw an opportunity to branch out.

“He wanted a trustworthy and reliable company that knows what the client needs and helps the client achieve what they want.

“Our saying is: we care, we listen, we perform.

“We understand that a property can be one of the most invaluable physical items.

“We are not just a standard service, we think about our customers as friends and family and look after them.”

La Casa Property Group, 432/1 Anthony Rolfe Avenue, Gungahlin. Call 6101 8474 or visit lacasapropertygroup.com.au