News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 22°/27° | Friday, January 27, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Sponsored Content

‘Trustworthy and reliable’ approach to real estate

La Casa Property Group business relationship and senior property manager Suzana Li, centre, with owner Jun Xu and the team.

La Casa Property Group’s senior property manager, Suzana Li and team demonstrate they “are not just standard service” with their Outstanding Real Estate Agency win at the 2022 Canberra Local Business Awards.

THE team at La Casa Property Group was “surprised and overjoyed” by its  Outstanding Real Estate Agency win at the 2022 Canberra Local Business Awards, says business relationship and senior property manager, Suzana Li.

“It is my second year in the real estate business and to be recognised for my efforts is very rewarding,” she says.

“My husband, Jun Xu, officially started the business in 2018 after being in the industry as a mortgage broker.

“When some of his clients began asking for his help to sell and manage their properties, he saw an opportunity to branch out.

“He wanted a trustworthy and reliable company that knows what the client needs and helps the client achieve what they want.

“Our saying is: we care, we listen, we perform.

“We understand that a property can be one of the most invaluable physical items.

“We are not just a  standard service, we think about our customers as friends and family and look after them.”

La Casa Property Group, 432/1 Anthony Rolfe Avenue, Gungahlin. Call 6101 8474 or visit lacasapropertygroup.com.au

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Australian wines looking for love in India
Wine

Australian wines looking for love in India

The implementation of the Australia/India free trade agreement means that Australian wines have a better chance of landing a market in India, but the response from local winemakers has been muted, writes wine columnist RICHARD CALVER.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews