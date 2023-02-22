Wages up 3.3 per cent as competition drives pay packets

By Poppy Johnston in Canberra

WAGES have improved for the fifth quarter in a row but by less than expected, lifting 3.3 per cent annually in the December quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ wage price index lifted 0.8 per cent.

ABS head of prices statistic Michelle Marquardt said the increase in hourly wage rates for the December 2022 quarter was lower than the increase for the September quarter.

In the September quarter, wages recorded 3.1 per cent annual growth and the index lifted one per cent over the three months.

“It was, however, higher than any December quarter increase across the last decade,” she said.

Analysts were broadly anticipating one per cent quarterly growth and 3.5 per cent over the year in the final quarter of 2022.

Despite the improvement in wages, elevated inflation continues to erode gains in worker pay.

In the December quarter, inflation grew by 7.8 per cent over the 12 months.

Wage data is watched carefully by the Reserve Bank for signs of entrenched inflation that may put pressure on the central bank to lift interest rates even higher.

The RBA hiked interest rates for the ninth time in a row in February and has indicated more tightening will be necessary to tackle persistent inflation.