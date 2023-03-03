Wealth of services dedicated to empowering seniors

To empower seniors, “CityNews” speaks to some of the local experts who are dedicated to improving the lives of older residents.

ALMOST a quarter of Canberra’s population is people aged 55 and over, and throughout the capital there is a wealth of services that specialise in helping seniors make the most of their lives.

From looking after health to looking after home, there are plenty of businesses throughout Canberra that help make this possible.

Exercise options to suit all abilities

ARTHRITIS ACT can support people no matter what type of chronic pain condition they have, says CEO, Rebecca Davey.

“It’s important to remain active at all ages, to condition muscles that protect against injury”, and Arthritis ACT has solutions for people of varying abilities.

“We have Nordic Walking classes. We’re teaching people how to walk with poles, which is a great, low-impact aerobic activity for everyone.”

Rebecca says it’s also important to build strength in different areas of the body.

“We now run Pilates from both locations, Pearce and Bruce,” and, as an added benefit for Arthritis ACT members, “we have free, online exercise classes every week from Tuesday to Thursday.”

That’s only the start, Rebecca says, with Arthritis ACT also offering services such as exercise physiology, disability support and meal planning to help people in managing their pain.

“People come to us because we know the condition. About 50 per cent of our staff live with chronic pain, so we understand how chronic pain can affect all parts of a person’s life,” she says.

“No task or question is too big or small for us.”

Arthritis ACT, Pain Support & ME/CFS ACT, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041 or visit arthritisact.org.au

Client needs ‘exceeded’ at Burrangiri Respite Centre

BURRANGIRI Aged Care Respite Centre is an ACT Health site operated by the Salvation Army Aged Care, says day centre co-ordinator Courtenay Trinder.

Ken, who has been a client at Burrangiri since 2019, says he enjoys having different things to do.

“There is always something to do and the food is good,” he says.

“I play the drums and Matthew, a singer, comes in. When various groups come in I bring the drums and play them,” he says.

“My advice would be if people enjoy company, talking to people and want a smaller environment, and once you know all the staff, you’re in business, I reckon.”

Another client, Erma, has special dietary requests, which she says have been met and exceeded.

“I have been in respite in Burrangiri several times this year and cannot fault the care I have been given,” she says.

Beyond this, Courtenay says Burrangiri is launching a pen pals program with a local primary school.

“It’s literally a supported environment so that older Canberrans can socialise and connect with others and have an enhanced quality of life,” she says.

“We enjoy activities such as bingo and balloon volleyball, as well as armchair soccer, which has a Burrangiri-twist on it.”

Burrangiri Aged Care Respite Centre, 1/7 Rivett Place, Rivett. Call 6288 1488 or visit agedcare.salvos.org.au

Information sessions in a social environment

NORTHSIDE Community Service is a not-for-profit, community-based organisation that has been supporting the community in north Canberra and beyond since 1976, says manager of activities and events Kate Malone.

“We’re a progressive and modern community organisation that embraces diversity, social justice and advocacy for those in our community whose voices are often unheard,” she says.

“Northside supports young children through our high-quality early education services, children and young people through our youth programs and family support services, older citizens through our aged-care services and support programs, and the wider community through our housing, community development, outreach, and volunteer programs.

“Our social group has already been quite busy this year with many exciting outings around Canberra and surrounds as well as multiple information sessions at our Majura Hall in Dickson, these have included presentations on the Care Finder Program, estate planning, advocacy as well as financial advice.”

Kate says they also had the team from Open Mobility come along to conduct a demonstration and information session with mobility aids, and Enhance Hearing who were able to provide free hearing screenings to our social group.

“In the coming months we will have visits from Diabetes Australia, Breast Screen ACT, Health Care Consumers as well as a fantastic singer/entertainer,” she says.

The Northside team will be at the Seniors Expo at Exhibition Park on March 15.

Northside Community Service, 2 Rosevear Place, Dickson. Call 6171 8000, or visit northside.asn.au

Respite help to give carers a break

RESPITE care supports carers and the people they care for, giving both a break for a short period of time, says Carers ACT CEO Lisa Kelly.

“It can give you both time and space to do things independently, or help carers attend to commitments of work or travel, by ensuring the person they care for is in good hands,” she says.

Carers ACT offers several respite services to ensure carers can continue to support their loved one longer, in a way that is positive, balanced and sustainable.

“Planned respite care can help you plan for breaks to rest and recharge,” she says.

“Two of these services are cottage respite and a frail aged care respite booking service.

“Through our cottages, we provide a home-away-from-home environment for the person you care for when things get complicated, difficult or a carer encounters something unexpected.

“We are also excited to now offer a Frail Aged Respite Booking Service which takes the stress out of finding a short-term respite bed for people with an aged care respite code.

“The booking service provides you with a single point of contact for aged care facilities across Canberra and Queanbeyan. We can also connect you with support for at-home care after a respite stay.

Lisa says you can take a break knowing Carers ACT is looking after the person you care for.

Carers ACT, 2/80 Beaurepaire Crescent, Holt. Call 6296 9900, or visit carersact.org.au

Law firm with a focus on will and estates

AS one of Canberra’s largest independent law firms, MV Law delivers a comprehensive range of specialised legal services. Multiple award-winning MV Law partner Tanya Herbertson and her team offer a wealth of experience in wills and estate planning and disputes. Tanya says she’s been in the industry for more than 20 years and loves connecting with her clients.

“Personal law is just that: personal. All the expertise in the world doesn’t mean anything if you don’t also have the emotional IQ to truly put yourself in someone else’s shoes,” she says.

Tanya says that the firm’s focus is on estate planning, making wills, and organising people’s power of attorney, as well as answering questions about guardianship issues and tribunal issues.

“I love the people-side of it, I love hearing people’s stories, hearing their issues or problems and helping them to work out a path forward.

MV Law, Level 2, 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Civic. Call 6279 4444 or visit mvlaw.com.au

Dr Vass offers life-changing hearing help

GETTING help with hearing loss is all about improving communication and gaining clarity, says Dr Vass Hearing Clinic principal Dr William Vass.

Offering professional, independent advice and treatment, Dr Vass says taking the first step with a hearing test can be life-changing.

“We know hearing loss can be linked to anxiety, isolation, anger, relationship issues, work issues and miscommunication in general,” he says.

“After treatment or rehabilitation patients can find it a lot easier to get along with people, don’t have to guess so much and are much more confident in their communication skills, especially with their partner.”

While hearing loss can come with ageing, Dr Vass says it can also often affect young people too.

“Those exposed to loud noises in military and construction fields can experience hearing loss. Some people might be genetically exposed to hearing loss or there could be viral infections,” he says.

“It’s very important to act early. Waiting too long can start to see a disconnect between the brain and the ear.

“We find that those people who put off getting help with their hearing loss for long periods don’t have as successful outcomes as those who seek help earlier.”

Dr Vass says patients have the certainty that they’ll be seeing him when they visit the clinic and that he will provide one-on-one, tailored care and advice.

“It’s rewarding to help people not be so isolated, and help improve their communication with others, especially their loved ones,” he says.

Dr Vass Hearing Clinic, suite 14, John James Medical Centre, 175 Strickland Crescent, Deakin. Visit drvasshearing.com.au or call 6282 2717.

Finding a beautiful resting place for loved ones

CANBERRA Memorial Parks staff will be operating a stall on March 15 at Exhibition Park for the 2023 Autumn Seniors Festival.

CEO Kerry McMurray says his friendly staff will be on hand to answer questions on products and services including cremation, burials and memorialisation options.

“Canberra Memorial Parks offers a wide range of cremation, traditional burial, natural burial and memorialisation options to honour and celebrate community members across three beautiful parks at Woden, Gungahlin and Hall,” he says.

“We also assist those who would like the remains of loved ones to be buried or scattered elsewhere, in a place of personal significance.

“We strive to help the whole community in planning for their end of life or to honour the life of a loved one in a way that reflects their personal needs and wishes.”

Featuring a private viewing room accommodating up to 25 people, Kerry says the new Gungahlin crematorium incorporates features which meet the diverse needs of Canberra’s communities.

“The Gungahlin cemetery offers natural burials in a beautiful bushland environment, which let people’s remains decompose sustainably and return to nature,” he says.

Canberra Memorial Parks. Call 6207 0000 or visit canberramemorialparks.act.gov.au

Nordic Walk to total body fitness

NORDIC Walking is one of the most affordable and fun ways to get moving and stay active and healthy, so seniors can keep doing all the things they love, says Kristen Pratt, of Capital Nordic Walking.

“Exercise, when done properly, is proven to boost health,” she says.

“Even a few minutes every day can strengthen the immune system, improve brain function, reverse the effects of ageing, and may even improve your memory. Exercise can also be a boon to mental health.

“Nordic Walking is an incredible fitness activity – it’s fun, super effective, and convenient.

“It suits all ages and fitness levels and is suitable for people with health and mobility challenges like Parkinson’s, arthritis, or balance problems.”

Kristen says the low-impact, total-body workout is as gentle as walking but delivers results that are proven to be more effective than walking, jogging or cycling.

“It doubles the number of muscles being worked to over 90 per cent, can blast as many calories as running, strengthens your upper body and core, improves your posture, and takes a huge amount of strain off your legs, hips and back,” she says.

“Best of all it’s fun to do with friends and family.”

Capital Nordic Walking, email hello@capitalnordicwalking.com.au or visit capitalnordicwalking.com.au

Working together to make retirement work

DAVID Luke Retirement Planning specialises in advising those coming up to, or already in retirement, says director David Luke.

“I can help maximise your Centrelink entitlement, minimise tax exposure, set up income streams and offer investment advice and implementation,” he says.

“I have been a financial planner in Canberra and surrounding regions for 23 years, exclusively advising on retirement,” he says and has run his own business for the last five years.

David says financial rules are daunting when you look at them for the first time.

“I can lead you through the process of the ATO, Centrelink, and investment markets, to make them work for you and achieve the retirement you want,” he says.

“You don’t need any prior knowledge with the rules or with financial planning, just an idea of what you want to achieve.

He says he will break down the issues so you understand how it all fits together.

“I have no relationship with any product providers – I am on your side and I’m a one-person operation so you will always deal directly with me.

“I’m more than happy to visit you at home, after hours or on weekends.

“Don’t let the complexity of the system make you think it’s all too hard. Make it work for you instead.”

David Luke Retirement Planning, Level 1, 33 Allara Street, Canberra City. Call 0404 857242, or visit davidlukeplanning.com.au

Help for transitioning into retirement living

FOR more than 45 years, KJB Law has served the Canberra community by making the law less confusing, says practice manager Sue Hayes.

“Our lawyers are highly experienced and respected within the community and can help you by producing successful results in a cost-effective manner,” she says.

“KJB’s goal is to serve the people and business community.

“We look forward to our future commitment with assurance and enthusiasm, feeling confident that we are providing a successful service for our clients.”

Sue says Jo Twible and Des Moore joined Andrew Freer as principals of KJB Law in 2011.

Solicitor Jo Twible says KJB has a really good process to help people enter a retirement village.

“It gives them some control and we offer clear written advice on contractual documents, and we go through it all in a meeting as a process to help them further understand, and a chance to voice any questions,” says Jo.

“I’ve been doing retirement village entry work since 2008 and I find this area to be quite rewarding, helping people through a big transition in their lives.

“People need really good advice, and help to understand such complex documents.”

Jo says KJB Law prides itself on being there for its clients and working as one, collaborative team.

“We are here for our clients throughout their life journey.”

KJB Law, ground floor, 10 Corinna Street, Woden. Call 6281 0999 or visit kjblaw.com.au

Fun way to get fit and socialise

TEACHING a range of classic dance styles, Dale’s Ballroom Dancing offers a fun way to get fit and socialise in a friendly environment, says owner Dale Harris.

With social classes on every Monday from 7pm, Dale says she loves to welcome anyone to come and learn regardless of age or experience.

“We have people of all ages coming in for the classes,” she says.

“One of the great things about it is the fitness. You don’t realise how much exercise you’re doing. You’re constantly on the move.

“From 7pm on Mondays to 7.30pm I teach a dance lesson, and it’s a new dance each week. Then from 7.30pm to 9.30pm it’s just a fun mix of dance and socialising.

Backed by more than 25 years’ experience teaching dance, she started dancing at the age of six, when she developed an interest in ballroom dancing.

“Anyone can join. You can just rock up on the night and we can get you caught up in the course as we need,” she says.

“People come along to practice dances they’ve learned themselves, or to learn new steps and meet new people.

“It’s a safe and fun environment, with a tea and coffee station, too.”

Dale’s Ballroom Dancing, 6/38 Reed Street North, Greenway. Call 0407 066110 or visit dalesballroomdancing.com

Flexible support for carers

CARERS ACT CEO Lisa Kelly says at some point, all of us will require care, or become a carer.

“One in eight Canberrans are caring for someone they love,” she says.

“Caring is not something anyone plans to do. It can be very rewarding, but it can also be unexpected, hard work and overwhelming.

“Carers ACT offers social support, wellbeing education, flexible respite, counselling and coaching, along with tangible support services to help with day-to-day workloads.”

Lisa says the first people you are likely to talk to at Carers ACT are care planners.

“Our team of care planners have a deep understanding of what it’s like to be a carer, because many of our care planners have taken on a caring role themselves,” she says.

“The team’s experiences allow them to empathise with the struggles, challenges, and rewards of caring for others. In fact, many of our team have become care planners for this reason.

“At Carers ACT we know how important it is to have someone who sees you, has your wellbeing front of mind and has a genuine desire and knowledge to guide and support you.”

Lisa says she understands that circumstances and needs change over time.

“Working with a care planner is a flexible, unique process, directed by your needs and outcomes, but whatever that looks like, we are in your corner.”

Carers ACT, 2/80 Beaurepaire Crescent, Holt. Call the Carer Gateway team on 1800 422737, or visit carersgateway.gov.au

A team of compassion, empathy and efficiency

FINANCE director Rhonda Hubert says the staff at Capon and Hubert take pride in knowing that respect and courtesy always takes priority.

Together, lawyers Ken Hubert, Ashilpa Khanna and Daryn Griffiths cover family law, wills and estates and conveyancing.

“Ken is experienced in all areas of family law,” says Rhonda.

“He is an accredited mediator and has been practicing in Canberra for 40 years.

“He helps people with their legal issues with confidence and compassion.”

Ashilpa joined the team five years ago, says Rhonda, and specialises in wills and estates.

“At the time of your loss, we know you need people who understand the challenges of this time and Ashilpa is known for her empathy,” says Rhonda.

“Daryn joined us four years ago and leads our conveyancing team, buying and selling property, both residential and commercial.”

He can also help with advice regarding contracts for retirement village accommodation, says Rhonda: “He is professional, efficient and a tireless worker for his clients.

“The Capon and Hubert team has been operating for many years in Canberra and enjoys working together.

“Many of our clients have been coming to us for a long time and much of our client base comes through referral, which speaks to Capon and Hubert’s success and the confidence their clients and other professionals have in the team.”

Capon and Hubert Lawyers and Mediators, first floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au

Keeping retired minds stimulated

UNIVERSITY of the 3rd Age (U3A) is a community organisation that represents the retired community, and provides ongoing intellectual stimulation, says vice president Alex Gosman.

“I have been a member for six years now, since my retirement, I joined because I wanted to keep busy and engaged,” he says.

“I have run classes on rock and roll music, politics and I run a class called ‘Conversations’ where I speak with notable Canberrans about their life.”

Alex says he’s spoken to many people, including Kim Rubenstein, Gary Humphries and Don Watson.

“There are music classes too, where people can learn about instruments, bands and we play clips,” he says.

“There are 30 current affairs classes each week across Canberra that attract 1500 members.

“We have more than 4000 members here in Canberra. I get 80 people attending my ‘Conversations’ classes.

And, he says, it’s continuing to grow.

“We’re in our 40th year now, and we’re bouncing back really strongly after COVID-19,” he says.

“What I think people really enjoy is learning new things, but also making friends and being social in a highly engaging environment.”

U3A Canberra, Hughes Community Centre, Wisdom Street, Hughes. Call 6281 6998, or visit u3acanberra.org.au

Aged care living with a multicultural focus

A SPOKESPERSON for Villaggio Sant’ Antonio says the aged-care facility has a focus on multicultural residents, and says “mixing with other cultures is a good thing.”

“It’s good for a lot of the residents to mix, and they are better able to understand each other.”

Villaggio has provided aged-care services and accommodation since 1992, and the spokesperson says the staff focus on promoting and providing activities and entertainment for the residents.

“We have coffee days, we have themed days, we do a lot of things to make them happy. It’s a really homely feeling.

The spokesperson says Villaggio treats residents as if they were “our own family.”

“Villaggio tries to give more of a closeness in looking after people and in personal care, and we try to make their stay here very pleasant.

“We also try to cater for as much as we can that helps residents enjoy their lives, even if they’re restricted by age or illness.”

Villaggio Sant’ Antonio, 35 Burkitt Street, Page. Call 6255 1794, or visit villaggio.com.au

The suite life calls in Queanbeyan

WARRIGAL has launched its five Executive Suites into the market, offering a premium service to Queanbeyan residents, or those looking to relocate to the area, says Warrigal CEO, Jenni Hutchins.

“The Executive Suites were developed to combine luxury with support, in an innovative approach to aged care,” she says.

“The suites enjoy both privacy and comfort right at the doorstep of Warrigal’s Queanbeyan services, allowing residents to feel supported right at home.”

Jenni says each premium offering features its own separate bedroom, private ensuite, and own living room, including a private kitchenette with appliances and ample storage.

“In addition to the features in the suites, residents also have access to a number of community spaces within easy reach at the Warrigal Queanbeyan care home,” says Jenni.

“A variety of sitting nooks, lounges, cafes, wellness centres, and a hairdressing salon are a stone’s throw away from the Executive Suites, providing an all-inclusive luxury lifestyle.

“These Executive Suites in Warrigal Queanbeyan are so much more than just apartment living. Buyers will be part of an intentional community where customer choice is enabled through exceptional customer service. It includes residents-only amenities that support the enhancement of customers’ lifestyle, choice and wellness.

Jenni says Warrigal also offers obligation-free tours, every Friday at 10am.

Warrigal Aged Care, 50 Canberra Avenue, Queanbeyan. Call 0436 864803, or visit warrigal.com.au

Helping hands to retirement village living

DIRECTOR Margaret Warren says Inspired Outcomes has identified a need amongst seniors in their retirement years.

“That need is a single place they can contact to get assistance with all matters of living arrangements, from moving to a better environment to everyday requirements,” she says.

“Inspired Outcomes was started in 2006 as a project management consultancy, but changed paths on July 1, 2014, to specialise in senior relocation and advocacy services.”

Margaret says every effort is made to reduce the stress for the client, allowing them to enjoy the experience of finding and moving into a new home.

“The most important thing for seniors is the kind of assistance we offer, as many do not have children or family living close by,” she says.

“We can help with the many issues, big and small, that seniors will come across when they move to retirement living.

“Inspired Outcomes enables seniors to travel around and individually look at retirement sites so they get the right feel about the place they are considering moving into. Once satisfied we then take care of the rest, assisting to complete the numerous details of purchasing and moving.”

Margaret says Inspired Outcomes – when people do move – prides itself on having the beds made and the boxes gone.

“Have peace of mind with a team guiding you through the downsizing of your home and onto your retirement village path… it’s that simple.”

Inspired Outcomes. Call 0448 201884, or visit inspiredoutcomes.com.au

Goodwin understands how life changes

GOODWIN Aged Care has been caring for Canberra and the surrounding NSW region since 1954, says CEO Stephen Holmes.

“We are ACT’s largest aged-care provider, and we’re proud of our reputation as an industry leader,” he says.

“We at Goodwin understand how life changes, and we’re here to guide you through it.

“From fully independent retirement communities through to 24/7 round-the-clock care.

Stephen says Goodwin offers a wide range of high-quality services to meet and grow with a person’s needs.

“We’re not-for-profit and owned by our members, most of whom are Goodwin residents,” he says.

“We’re not affiliated with any other business, property developer, political or religious body. We’re just here to offer the best services possible.

“We believe that every person should have quality of life and the opportunity to stay productive in their community.”

Goodwin Aged Care. Call 6175 5100 or visit goodwin.org.au

Why it’s best to check for diabetes

DIABETES Australia’s operations manager for NSW and ACT Natalie Smith says that as people get older their risks of diabetes increases.

“Unfortunately, as we get older the pancreas produces less insulin which can lead to type 2 diabetes,” she says.

“That’s why it’s so important people have a conversation with their GP or healthcare provider and get checked every year.”

Natalie says that the earlier diabetes is detected, the more effective treatments and lifestyle changes are at delaying or preventing diabetes-related complications such as heart disease and amputations.

She encouraged people to use the Diabetes Australia AusDrisk tool, an online risk calculator that will show people their level of risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“It calculates a person’s risk based on the cultural, genetic and lifestyle factors that contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes and we encourage all Australians aged 40 and over to know their risk,” says Natalie.

It’s just one of the many services Diabetes Australia provides to support people living with all types of diabetes, including a membership support package that allows people to learn from others living with diabetes.

“If you’ve just been diagnosed with diabetes, or if you’ve been living with it for a number of years, call us. We’re here to help,” says Natalie.

Diabetes Australia, visit diabetesaustralia.com.au/risk-calculator/ or call 1800 177055.

Helping seniors manage hearing loss

FOR more than 35 years, the ACT Deafness Resource Centre has been advising seniors on how best to manage their hearing loss, says communications officer Joe Symons.

“I’ve been working at the centre for two years now,” he says.

“I have had moderate/severe hearing loss since birth, which allows me to bring lived experience to the centre. There’s no course you can do that will teach you that.”

Joe says the centre offers important education, information, guidance and referrals.

“We’re a not-for-profit so our services are free,” he says.

“One in six Australians has some form of hearing loss, and for people aged over 65 it’s one in four, so it’s important to have the necessary information.”

Joe says the ACT Deafness Resource Centre can help with alert systems in the house, such as fire alarms or notifications when someone is at the door.

“We also offer free talks to retirement homes or independent living villages,” he says.

“My top tip when it comes to communication is get the person to face you, and to speak clearly and concisely, that can make a world of difference to a person with a hearing loss.”

He says the centre is also expanding to Queanbeyan and the regional NSW coast, offering hearing support groups.

ACT Deafness Resource Centre, 1b/27 Mulley Street, Holder. Call 6287 4393, email hearinghelp@actdrc.org.au or visit actdrc.org.au

Seniors Centre, the positive meeting place

CANBERRA Seniors Centre offers an inclusive and positive meeting place for over 50s, says manager Andrea Dean.

“Our focus is on people thriving; aging well, engaging with community and fostering their wellbeing,” she says.

“The club provides great social connections and a wide range of activities for people to enjoy. We’ve got a very positive and inclusive culture.”

Whether it’s getting exercise, playing cards or engaging in another of the club’s activities, Andrea says members can spend an hour at the club or make a whole day of their visit.

“On June 3, we are having another one of our fantastic fetes. Standby for the old favourites and for some new stalls,” she says.

“We’re still celebrating the new year and welcoming new people into our range of activities.”

Canberra Seniors Centre, 10 Watson Street, Turner. Call 6248 9509 or visit canberraseniors.org.au