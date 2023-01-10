Why young eyes need a closer look

WELCOME to 2023. We hope you had and are having a fantastic holiday period.

As we move through January, it’s also time to get ready for children heading back to school.

Along with all the other preparations this involves, it might also be time to think about your children’s vision. Good vision is vital for your child’s educational, physical and social development, and to help them reach their learning potential. None of us actually know what someone else sees, this is especially true for children. Children often assume that how they see is normal, that everyone else sees exactly the same as they do.

As a parent, you can learn to recognise the signs of a vision problem and work with your optometrist to help your children look after their eyes. It’s critical to be aware of any issues early in your child’s development and that can be as simple as starting with an eye examination at Evolve Optometry even before problems become evident.

Eye disorders are one of the most common, long-term, vision health problems experienced by children, with one in three affected.

The most common vision problems are those affecting the ability to see clearly and sharply. These include shortsightedness (blurred distance vision), longsightedness (difficulty focusing up close) and astigmatism (distortion of vision). The good news is that these are generally able to be managed, allowing your child to see clearly.

Some eye conditions can be passed down through families. Children with family members who wore spectacles at an early age, or that had a turned or lazy eye, should be closely monitored for signs of similar issues.

The most important thing for these and many other conditions is that early detection is the key to success. We recommend all children have a full eye examination before starting school, and regularly as they progress through primary and high school. This generally takes around 30 minutes and attracts a Medicare rebate. No referral is needed and children can be tested at any age.

I can develop a personal plan for your child, which could include more detailed assessment or testing, advice on correct working distance and rest breaks (visual hygiene), which is even more important with increased screen time for children, the prescription of spectacles or vision training, or referral to other health professionals.

Collins and Lonergan Evolve Optometry is an independently owned Optometrist in the centre of Gungahlin (opposite Coles inside Gungahlin Village). Call us on 6189 5891 or visit our website at evolveoptometry.com.au to book an appointment.