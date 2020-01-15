Police seek witnesses to assault in Woden

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Police are seeking information and footage relating to an assault at the Woden Bus Interchange in Phillip on Sunday (January 12).

The incident occurred about 4.40pm, and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault but who has not yet spoken to police about it to come forward.

They are also asking anyone whose dash cam or CCTV captured footage of the area, particularly in Callam Street or Bradley Street, around the time of the assault to supply their footage to the investigators.

Anyone with information that may help is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers website, quoting reference number 6484062.