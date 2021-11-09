Jazz gets the archive’s money

WIRADJURI filmmaker and poet Jazz Money has been announced as the recipient of the National Film and Sound Archive’s $25,000 RE/Vision Commission, to produce a unique digital work from the national collection.

The idea will be to interpret the national audio-visual collection to offer an “authentic and contemporary vision of Australia“.

Money, based in in Sydney, is a multi-talented artist whose digital work appears online and in galleries and museums nationally. Her poetry has been published widely across Australia, and reimagined as murals, visual art and video art.

She will work closely with NFSA curatorial and technical experts, utilising the digital collection to answer the question “Who Are We Now?”

The title of the proposed work is “Winhanganha”, a Wiradjuri word that loosely translates to “remember, know, think” in English.

She says the film will provide a “revisioning of Australian audio-visual history that centralises dance, performance, orality, gathering and protest, to celebrate a unique identity that is formed through creative expression, legacy and resilience”.