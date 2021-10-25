National Film and Sound Archive reopens next week

THE National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) is reopening its doors to Canberra next Friday (November 5).

While COVID-safe guidelines will have to be followed, the archive will be welcoming people back with an “inspiring and captivating” cinema program, a series of on-site interactive experiences and online guest speakers.

All ticketed events will have to be pre-booked, masks will have to be worn and and visitors will have to check in via the Check-in-CBR app.

More information and the program list can be found here.