National Film and Sound Archive reopens next week

THE National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) is reopening its doors to Canberra next Friday (November 5).
While COVID-safe guidelines will have to be followed, the archive will be welcoming people back with an “inspiring and captivating” cinema program, a series of on-site interactive experiences and online guest speakers.
All ticketed events will have to be pre-booked, masks will have to be worn and and visitors will have to check in via the Check-in-CBR app.
More information and the program list can be found here.
