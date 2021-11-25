Police nab drugs, cash and knuckle dusters

A POLICE raid in Braddon last night (November 25) uncovered 60 grams of illegal drugs suspected to be cocaine, $15,000 in cash and a set of knuckle dusters.

The raid occurred at about 8.15pm in Mort Street and a 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He faces the ACT Magistrates Court today and is charged with trafficking a controlled drug (other than cannabis), possessing a prohibited weapon and failing to comply with 3LA order to unlock electronic devices.

Anyone with information about the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit drugs in the ACT is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.