Woman fined $5000 for self-isolation breach

A 27-year-old Queanbeyan woman has been fined $5000 for failing to comply with a self-isolation direction.
Police say they stopped a Mazda CX-5 on Uriarra Road at about 12.45pm yesterday (October 3) and, in speaking to the driver, discovered she had been directed to self-isolate and was therefore in breach of the Public Health Orders. They escorted her to her home at Queanbeyan.
She was subsequently issued with a $5000 Penalty Infringement Notice for failing to comply with self-isolation direction.
