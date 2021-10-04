News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 15°/20° | Monday, October 4, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Woman fined $5000 for self-isolation breach

A 27-year-old Queanbeyan woman has been fined $5000 for failing to comply with a self-isolation direction.

Police say they stopped a Mazda CX-5 on Uriarra Road at about 12.45pm yesterday (October 3) and, in speaking to the driver, discovered she had been directed to self-isolate and was therefore in breach of the Public Health Orders. They escorted her to her home at Queanbeyan.

She was subsequently issued with a $5000 Penalty Infringement Notice for failing to comply with self-isolation direction.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews