Artsday / A trio of holiday films

Arts editor HELEN MUSA previews what’s happening where around the arts scene this week.

THE National Film and Sound Archive is going festive with a trio of holiday films, including “Die Hard” on December 16, “The Grinch” on December 17 and “Miracle on 34th Street” on December 18.

THE Australia Indonesia Youth Association ACT is hosting a pop-up screening of the 2022 ReelOzInd! Film Festival under the them, “suara/voice”. At Palace Electric, 5.30pm, Thursday, December 15.

QUEANBEYAN Hive is back again this year with its twilight “Hive & Seek” Christmas Market when the backyard will come to life with music, fairy lights, local stalls and drinks to purchase. 274 Crawford Street Queanbeyan, 5pm-9pm, Friday (December 16).

Concerts

LUMINESCENCE choirs join Canberra International Music Festival and Wesley Music Centre for a third iteration of “A Luminous Christmas”, a-mini festival at Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, featuring “Christmas Classics” on December 16 and 18, “An Italian Christmas” on December 17 and “Christmas In Ukraine” on December 18.

CHRISTMAS will be celebrated at Canberra Museum and Gallery, Civic Square, by Andante Andante choir with Christmas carols from noon and Canberra Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet from 2pm, Saturday ( December 17).

THE Llewellyn Choir performs “Allelujah! Christmas with Benjamin Britten”, Holy Cross Anglican Church, Hackett, 7.30 pm Saturday (December 17).

BELLA Groove jazz group will play new tunes and old favourites. Smith’s Alternative, Civic, 4pm, December 18.