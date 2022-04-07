News location:

Canberra CityNews

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Bill proposes stricter real estate agent licensing

A BILL being introduced in the ACT Legislative Assembly will afford greater protection for renters and potential homeowners, according to the ACT government.

If passed, the laws would divide real estate agent licences into two classes, so those who act as licensees-in-charge of a place of businesses must hold extra qualifications and have at least two-years’ experience in the industry.

The proposed changes would make it an offence for anyone who does not hold a land auctioneer’s licence to conduct a land auction. New offences would also be introduced to prevent assistant agents withdrawing trust money or entering into agency agreements.

Consumer Affairs Minister Shane Rattenbury, who will introduce the Fair Trading and Other Justice Legislation amendment bill today (April 7), says the proposed changes will strengthen real estate agent licensing in the ACT, ensuring those who work in the industry have the right training, and qualifications.

“Given the tight local property market, it is increasingly important that the sector is appropriately regulated, and those employed in the real estate industry have the proper training for the tasks they perform,” Mr Rattenbury said.

“With these reforms, home buyers, sellers and renters will have fresh confidence that local real estate professionals have the necessary knowledge and skills to carry out their legal and professional duties.”

The proposed reforms will bring the ACT in line with other states and territories.

