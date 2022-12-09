Canberra – a city desperately in need of a planning minister

“Canberra Matters” columnist PAUL COSTIGAN says it was shocking to see the style of the official criticisms of Ainslie residents who had objected to the redevelopment of the community site on the corner block next to Bill Pye Park in Ainslie.

THE Bill Pye Park development application and the reactions by some of those involved is a case study of so much that is wrong with the ACT Greenslabor government and how it and its allies conduct themselves.

There are issues that are common to redevelopment debates in precincts across Canberra, including:

That locals wer e forced to lodge objections to several ACT Housing’s proposals that clearly do not meet the planning rules ;

That redevelopments such as that proposed for Giles Street, Kingston, are independently assessed by the appeals tribunal to be blatantly ignoring the government’s planning rules ;

That affordable and social housing allocations were dropped as a criterion to be included for significant redevelopments within established suburbs ;

Planning r ules were varied in a ridiculous manner in order to have questionable developments go ahead ; and

The inappropriate use of call-in planning minister’s powers where this was used to re-instate approvals that had failed the independent assessment of the appeals tribunal.

As a consequence of these actions involving residents, accusations are then made about how the residents are gaming the system and in certain cases are working to stop desperately needed social housing being built.

Yet the facts are in the public domain, this government has a poor record in the provision of social and affordable housing, has diverted funds from social housing sales to pay for the tram, and its interpretation of “Building A New Normal” is to approve developments that do not meet the government’s own criterion.

Yvette Berry, as Housing and Suburban Development Minister, has taken the lead in attacking residents. It is as if she is proud to be a senior politician who creates combative situations that enables the mainstream press to make disparaging comments about community groups.

Some of these events have involved the divisive and unkind actions. For instance, there was the questionable episode of the YWCA instructing its lawyers to send a threatening letter to the Ainslie community association before the appeals tribunal hearing the case of the Ainslie redevelopment.

Whenever it has happened that the independent appeals tribunal has thrown out the approval for development applications given how dodgy they were, no ACT government minister has ever owned up to the reality the planning system has been badly managed by their own planning directorate.