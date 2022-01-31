Canberra braces for ‘dangerous’ thunderstorms

CANBERRANS are being warned about the possibility of flash flooding and “very dangerous” storms in the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is forecasting damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall – which may lead to flash flooding – for the Canberra region – mainly in the south of the ACT, and into Queanbeyan. They are warning the storm is tracking in a northerly direction.

The warning issued by the BOM this afternoon (January 31) is expected to be in place for at least three hours.

Canberrans are being urged to move their cars under cover, secure loose items around the house, keep clear of creeks and drains and not to drive through flood water.

The ACT has already faced a series of damaging storms during January.