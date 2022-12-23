CCTV spots man taking drugs in Garema Place

A 37-year-old Dunlop man has been arrested after being spotted by CCTV operators taking drugs in Civic early this morning (December 23).
At about 12.30am CCTV operators identified a man consuming drugs in Garema Place.
Police located and searched the man and found a significant quantity of drugs and cash, including:
- 14 x Diazepam tablets
- 32 x LSD Patches
- 4 x clip seal bags of suspected Cocaine
- 1x clip seal bag of suspected heroin
- 1x Xanax tablet
- 1x Modafinil tablet
- 1x Container of THC chewables
- $440 cash.
The drugs and cash were seized, and the man will be summonsed to appear before the magistrate’s court.
While legislation was passed in October to decriminalise small amounts of illicit drugs, the legislation does not come into effect until October, 2023. It currently remains a criminal offence to possess illicit drugs or pharmaceutical drugs without a prescription.
