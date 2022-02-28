Driver arrested following high speed chase

POLICE have arrested a man following a high speed pursuit involving an allegedly stolen vehicle in Belconnen yesterday afternoon (February 28).

At about 12.55pm, police saw a Volgkswagen Golf believed to be stolen driving at high speeds on Ginninderra Drive in Charnwood.

The driver of the Golf failed to stop when directed to do so and continued to drive at excessive speed, on the wrong side of the road and on greenbelt areas through multiple Belconnen suburbs.

Police initiated pursuits twice however they were terminated due to the reckless and dangerous manner of the Golf driver.

About 1.30pm the vehicle drove over a tyre deflation device at the intersection of Spalding Street and Kingsford Smith Drive, Melba however the driver continued driving.

Multiple Road Policing and general duties officers attended the area in an effort to locate the vehicle.

About 1.45pm the vehicle was located abandoned in Wallace Place, Melba. It was confirmed as a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence in Latham last week.

Following information from the public, the 34-year-old man was located in a carport at a residence in Wallace Place where he surrendered to police.

He was arrested and subjected to a drug screening procedure which indicated the presence of a prescribed drug.

The man was charged with eight offences including three counts of fail to stop for police, aggravated dangerous driving, drive a vehicle without consent, drive with a prescribed drug in oral fluid, drive with incorrect number plates and possession of ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates court today.