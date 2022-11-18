Drugs, cash and replica gun seized

DRUGS, a replica firearm and cash were seized in a police raid on a Belconnen house yesterday (November 18).

About 10.30am, police searched the house and a vehicle in Howie Court and found the replica handgun and metal ball bearings that could be fired from it, along with substances suspected of being cannabis and methylamphetamine, cash and other drug paraphernalia. Police say they suspect the cash to be the proceeds of crime.

They say a 51-year-old man will be charged with firearm and drug offences via summons.