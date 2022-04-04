E-scooter zones extended

CANBERRANS can now ride an e-scooter from the city to Belconnen via paths over Bruce Ridge, as part of an expansion of riding zones across the capital.

New safety provisions will also be implemented, included no-ride zones in Radford College, Haydon Retirement Community, inside GIO stadium and Gossan Hill.

Calvary hospital is a permanent slow zone, with a speed limit of 15 km per hour, while GIO Stadium will have this limit in place 90 minutes before and after major events.

E-scooters will now be replaced on a daily basis, around 18 new parking sites in the city’s inner west.

Riding zones will be expanded further in the second half of 2022, with the next stage to include the Woden and Gungahlin regions, followed by Tuggeranong, Weston Creek and greater Belconnen by the end of the year.

Minister for Transport Chris Steel said the extended zones followed community feedback that Canberrans wanted e-scooters more widely available.

“This is the first step towards a citywide expansion of this great new transport technology, as we work to make shared e-scooters available for all Canberrans by the end of the year,” said Mr Steel.

Some concern has grown over e-scooters since their launch in Canberra in 2020.

According to data from the Canberra Health Services, one electronic scooter incident every two days results in hospitalisation.