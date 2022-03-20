Federal funding for new intensive care beds

THE Canberra Hospital Intensive Care Unit has an additional eight beds, following completion of a $13.5 million expansion.

These extra beds, which bring the total number of physical beds in Canberra Hospital’s ICU to 39, will help with lifesaving care, including ventilation and high-level health services following trauma or complex surgery.

Senator for the ACT Zed Seselja said the Commonwealth government funded expansion would provide additional care places for the sickest and most critical patients in need of high-level care across our region.

“Having more than doubled funding to our hospitals, I am proud of the Commonwealth government’s commitment to continue to deliver projects that support access to healthcare for Canberrans,” he said.

“The ICU at Canberra Hospital treats around 2200 patients annually, and the completion of this expansion will mean more patients are able to receive the critical care they need, close to their family and loved ones.”