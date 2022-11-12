Friday collisions have police calling for help

THE driver and one of two passengers were taken to hospital after the car they were in hit a tree on Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick, at about 9pm last night (November 11).

It was one of two separate collisions on Friday that have police calling for help with dash cam footage and witnesses.

The second, earlier, collision brought out police, ambulance and fire and rescue services to the southbound lane of the Barton Highway at Nicholls at around 5.40am following a collision between a bicycle and a white Toyota Hilux. The cyclist taken to hospital.

Anyone who can assist with either investigation should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.