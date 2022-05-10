Have you seen missing Jeffrey?

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing 16-year-old boy Jeffrey Friday.

Jeffrey last seen about 1.40pm on Friday (May 6) in Narrabundah.

He is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 175cm (5’9”) tall, with bleached blonde hair, hazel eyes, and of slim build.

Jeffrey regularly visits Garema Place in the City, including the area near the Carousel.

Police say it is out of character for Jeffrey not to be in contact for this length of time.

Anyone who may have any information about Jeffrey Friday’s whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7103