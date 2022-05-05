Update: missing Summer found ‘safe and well’

UPDATE, 11.17am: Police report that Summer has been found “safe and well”.

SUMMER Roche, age nine, has not been seen or heard from since 7.30pm on Wednesday (May 4). Her mother has reported her missing, and Summer was last seen in Florey.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 140cm (4’6″) tall, with long dark brown hair (with a purple tint), brown eyes, a left side nose ring and she is of slim build.

Summer was last seen wearing a long sleeve black Adidas branded shirt, camouflage Adidas tracksuit pants and white Nike shoes.

She was reported missing by her mother, and police hold concerns for Summer’s mental health and welfare.

Summer knows how to utilise the Belconnen bus route and knows her war around Belconnen Mall and Florey Shops.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444.