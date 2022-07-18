How Access Canberra gilds its own lily 

“Using my ACT government-access account, I lodged a complaint about the street light and received a case number. That was on March 22. The light bulb is yet to be replaced,” writes political columnist MICHAEL MOORE.

ELECTRONIC access to Canberra government services came with promises of efficiency, cost savings and the beauty of a one-stop shop. The reality is very different. Perhaps it should be rebadged “So Hard to Access Canberra”.

The commitment of Access Canberra sounds great. “Our customers are at the centre of what we do, and we aim to provide a positive customer experience. We have listened to our customers, industry and the community, and we are committed to providing access for all by reducing complexity in our processes to improve customer experience and useability”.

“Just use Access Canberra”, I said to a neighbour who was trying to have a street light replaced. That was towards the end of last year.

When nothing happened for him, I was determined to follow through. Using my ACT government-access account, I lodged a complaint about the street light and received a case number. That was on March 22. The light bulb is yet to be replaced.

And now another street light across the road has stopped working as well.

The main reason for lodging electronically was to avoid the experience of the past where I have waited on the phone between 30 minutes and an hour. This is a similar experience shared by quite a number of others.

No doubt the ACT government will quickly use the excuse of blaming COVID-19. The reality is that access has been getting more and more difficult for many years. Even when getting quickly through to an operator – my experience has been waiting forever at the specific section. The result – give up unless it is absolutely critical.

I acknowledge an exception. I was put through very quickly to motor vehicle registration a few months ago and found staff very helpful and responsive. When the phone dropped out at one stage, I thought: “Here we go again”. However, I was called back immediately with an apology and got on with discussing a solution to the issue.

If only the rest of Access Canberra, the ACT bureaucracy and our government ministers responded similarly. So many people have shared similar frustrations.

When the Assembly moved from 17 to 25 members, one of the arguments was that this would mean a much greater opportunity for people to access their local members.

My phone call to the office of Chris Steel, Minister for Transport and City Services, landed on an answering machine. Not surprising – it is a common experience.

It was my intention to speak to the staff member responsible for street lights and follow up for my neighbour and myself. I would have thought this a simple task. It is hard to believe that a minister’s office does not have a reception and a backup! I tried a second time. Answering machine again. The message suggested that I email the office on steel@act.gov.au.

The email option was available on the website of the ACT Legislative Assembly where all MLA’s numbers and emails are listed. Ministers are busy. I was not expecting to speak to the minister himself – but to the appropriate staff member about this systemic issue.

What next? Find out who is the minister responsible for Access Canberra. After sitting on the phone going through all of the options in the algorithm – I push 9 for all other issues. I am told I am tenth in the queue. At least I have an idea that I am not going to be looked after in short order! After 15 minutes the call simply drops out. So frustrating!

Is any action needed by Access Canberra? They don’t seem to think so. The current annual report reflects how they see themselves.

Accountability indicators – seven have been met or exceeded. Two have not been met and these are minor. Apparently 85 per cent were satisfied with Access Canberra against a target of 90 per cent. On the issue of ease of interacting with Access Canberra, 87 per cent were satisfied against a target of 95 per cent.

The minister responsible for Access Canberra is Chief Minister Andrew Barr. It is time for him to take a good look at how the satisfaction surveys are carried out and what is really happening. The annual report really does gild the lily with many, many Canberrans seriously dissatisfied!