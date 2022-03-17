Learner driver crashes stolen car into power pole

A 20-YEAR-OLD learner driver has faced court today (March 17) for stealing her sister’s car, before crashing the vehicle in Holt on Monday.

About 6pm on Monday, residents reported a vehicle that collided with a power pole at the intersection of Beaurepaire Crescent and Armstrong Street.

ACT policing conducted interviews with the learner driver, and her mother and sister. She admitted to driving unaccompanied, without the permission of her sister, before crashing the vehicle.

She was arrested on Wednesday in Belconnen and was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, driving a stolen motor vehicle, using an unregistered or suspended vehicle, using an uninsured motor vehicle, being an unaccompanied learner driver and negligent driving – other than death/injury.

Police believe witnesses spoke to the driver at the collision location, and are urging them to contact ACT policing on 131 444.