Mobile phone detection cameras to be installed soon

MOBILE phone detection cameras will be installed on ACT’s roads next year in a bid to reduce driver distraction.

Two fixed cameras will be located on Hindmarsh Drive and Gungahlin Drive, and three transportable cameras will be moved across various sites in Canberra including Canberra Avenue, Tuggeranong Parkway and Yamba Drive.

The cameras will be used to issue warning notices prior to infringement notices, from October 2023.

Transport and City Services Minister Chris Steel said police have issued an average of 911 infringements and 260 cautions for mobile phone usage while driving over the past five years.

“The actual rate of offending is likely to be much higher,” said Steel.

“A driver who looks at their phone for just two seconds while driving at 60km/h travels 33 metres blind.

“These new cameras, which will operate day and night in all weather conditions, will help ensure Canberrans understand that any time you take your eyes off the road to use your mobile phone while driving, you’re risking your own life and the lives of other road users.”

Revealed: how the mobile-detection cameras work | Canberra CityNews