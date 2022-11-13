Murder charge follows fatal hospital assault

A 38-year-old patient is dead following an alleged assault at the Canberra Hospital’s Adult Mental Health Unit early this morning (November 13).

An 18-year-old Bonner man, also a patient, will face court tomorrow charged with murder.

At about 12.10am this morning police responded to reports of an alleged altercation and assault at the mental health unit resulting in the 38-year-old’s death.

Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson said:“This is a very distressing situation for families of those involved and for staff and other patients at the Adult Mental Health Unit. My thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

“These sorts of incidents are also felt deeply by the health services staff who are extremely dedicated to caring for their patients, and I know many will be struggling with this news today.

“Canberra Health Services is doing everything to ensure that patients and staff within the AMHU are supported at this time.”