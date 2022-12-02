Planner proposes planning change that suits planners

The ACT government planners are about to get what they always wished for – a planning system that allows them to make planning decisions without dealing with pesky residents and to be less accountable to anyone but themselves, writes “Canberra Matters” columnist PAUL COSTIGAN.

THIS planning reform stuff has been rolling along for a couple of years. The politicians and bureaucrats have preached about how the new reforms will fix so many urban development problems. Most Canberra residents would have no idea of what this is all about.

The real shock comes when interested residents read what is actually in the documentation. There is a huge gap between the glossy spin by the planning crew and the complicated mess of planning that is outlined in the documentation and what is being proposed as the new territory plan.

Community councils have been visited recently by the government’s planning crew, led by the chief planner. They have presented colourful PowerPoints along with the usual planning speak that sounds wonderful to the few who have a clue what they are going on about.

In 2021, during a series of workshops on the fundamentals of planning, three key themes were identified. These were: Confidence, certainty and clarity; Trust and transparency; and Consultation. Sounds good.

Despite the commitment to develop a planning system based on these themes, there is nothing in the 2022 planning documentation that responds to them.

One of the many gripes about the present planning system is that decisions are made behind closed doors – with little transparency. For residents who write submissions, respond to policy documents and provide feedback on development application, it is rare for resident’s voices to be transparently acknowledged, interpreted and taken account of in the final decisions.

The same has happened with the consultations for the latest planning reform documents. Decisions are made on drafts but nothing is explained as to how there were arrived at and whether the community’s feedback and submissions were considered.

Greenslabor politicians have boasted that the reforms will deliver planning that is simpler than the present (as made complex by the planning chief) and will put people at the centre of the process. Any politician still spruiking such claims are being wilfully naive or telling porkies.

What is being proposed is a re-write of the former planning regime to become a system designed with less access by and less consultation with the residents. It will not be simpler – it will be more complicated and less accessible.

The planning reforms as proposed will reduce transparency and will lead to less confidence, certainty and trust in how decisions are being made. Which bring us to the real motives being these pseudo-reforms.