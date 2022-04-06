Possible heavy rainfall predicted for the ACT

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predicts wet weather is likely across the ACT over the coming days, including the possibility of heavy rainfall.

BOM say the ACT could see rain start from as early as this afternoon.

During an emergency, the ACT State Emergency Service (ACTSES) says they will make temporary repairs and ensure the area is safe. This includes tarping roofs and making fallen trees safe on private land.

For assistance during storms and floods, call the ACTSES on 132 500.