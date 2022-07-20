Primary school for Whitlam to open in 2025

A NEW primary school in Whitlam is scheduled to open in time for the 2025 school year, catering for 800 primary students from preschool to year six.

The ACT Government says the school will also have an Early Childhood Education Centre built alongside it, with a 130-place capacity.

The Whitlam school will mark the Molonglo’s third public school. Design and planning work on the new school is continuing.

Education Minister Yvette Berry said the suburb of Whitlam is growing more and more everyday, and it is great to be able to meet this growth with a new public primary school and Early Childhood Education Centre.

“Meeting enrolment growth in greenfield suburbs is an important part of our infrastructure planning for the ACT public school networks. Our system continues to grow, and the ACT Government is investing to meet that growth,” she said.