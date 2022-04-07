Queanbeyan woman charged over alleged drug supply

Photo: NSW Police Photo: NSW Police Photo: NSW Police Photo: NSW Police Photo: NSW Police Photo: NSW Police Photo: NSW Police

A 31-YEAR-OLD Queanbeyan woman was yesterday (April 6) arrested and charged with nine drug-related offences.

At about 9am a Monaro squad and South East Region squad executed the search warrant at a home on Aurora Avenue.

During the property search, police seized a small quantity of methylamphetamine, more than 440g of cannabis, almost $600 cash, Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang clothing, restricted substances and items consistent with drug supply.

Officers also seized ammunition and an ammunition press, as well as electronic devices.

The Queanbeyan woman was located in a bedroom and was arrested, and taken to Queanbeyan Police Station.

She has been charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, two for possession of prohibited drug, recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime, possessing ammunition without holding permit, two count of possessing prescribed a restricted substance and owner/occupier knowingly allowing use as drug premises.

She has been granted conditional bail to appear in Queanbeyan Local Court on May 16.