RATs move to ‘as-needed’ at schools

THE ACT government will continue to have rapid antigen tests (RATs) available through schools, but on an as-needed basis for the remainder of this term.

Early childhood staff will also have continued access to RATs, under the same distribution arrangements, including increased distribution in response to an increase in cases reported at the school.

For the first eight weeks of term 1, all school staff and students were given two free RATs a week.

The government says each school will have processes in place to ensure families, teachers and volunteers have RATs accessible on request, should they need them, and schools will communicate directly with families about how they can access RATs for the remainder of the term.