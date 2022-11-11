Severe thunderstorms forecast for Canberra

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting widespread rain and severe thunderstorms in the ACT from Sunday (November 13).
The severe thunderstorm forecast covers Monday as well, and there is a chance of thunderstorms moving through the ACT today and Saturday.
Due to previous heavy amounts of rainfall, the ACT is more likely to see fallen trees and potential floodwaters over the coming days, says Emergency Services, who are warning Canberrans to clean gutters, trim overhanging trees and keep away from stormwater catchments, as well extra caution on the roads and drive to the conditions.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply