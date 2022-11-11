Severe thunderstorms forecast for Canberra

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting widespread rain and severe thunderstorms in the ACT from Sunday (November 13).

The severe thunderstorm forecast covers Monday as well, and there is a chance of thunderstorms moving through the ACT today and Saturday.

Due to previous heavy amounts of rainfall, the ACT is more likely to see fallen trees and potential floodwaters over the coming days, says Emergency Services, who are warning Canberrans to clean gutters, trim overhanging trees and keep away from stormwater catchments, as well extra caution on the roads and drive to the conditions.