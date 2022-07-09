News location:

Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Sunday, July 10, 2022

‘Significant concerns’ for missing man

Timmothy Vejvoda.

POLICE and family hold “significant concerns” for the welfare of Timmothy Vejvoda, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since leaving hospital in Garran last Saturday (July 2).

The 40-year-old is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 167cm (5’6”) tall, with short brown hair and of a solid build. He has tattoos, including one of a gecko on his neck as well as a distinctive cross tattoo under his eye. 

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Timmothy is urged to call 131444. 

