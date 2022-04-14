Truck driver charged after multi-vehicle crash

CHARGES have been laid on a 59-year-old truck driver following the multi-vehicle crash on the Barton Highway early yesterday (April 13).

The male driver was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Yass Police Station.

NSW Police were told the truck was travelling south-east on the Barton Highway when it struck the rear of a stationary Toyota Kluger waiting at roadworks.

The driver of the SUV – a 33-year-old woman – was trapped for some time before being freed. She was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for spinal and leg injuries, before being taken to Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Three other drivers and a passenger involved were all taken to Calvary Hospital in stable conditions for further treatment.

Following inquiries, the truck driver was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

The Victorian man was granted conditional bail to appear before Yass Local Court on June 17.