Two attempts to break into Woden store

TWO 18-year-old men are under arrest after twice allegedly attempting to break into a store at the Woden shopping centre using angle grinders last night (November 11).

Witnesses initially reported the men at about 9.30pm. The would-be thieves left the scene but, police say, returned a few hours later to continue their attempt. When police arrived, the men fled in a silver Holden Commodore, bearing stolen number plates.

Police began pursuit but, due to safety concerns, it was called off. Officers attempted to re-engage the vehicle between Woden and the Civic, where the car reached speeds of more than 130km/h. Stop sticks were laid at Bindubi Street where the vehicle lost control and collided with a light pole.

The men took off on foot, but were caught by police, arrested and taken to hospital.

The driver, who was unlicensed, tested positive for cannabis at the scene. The passenger was on bail at the time of the offence.

They are expected to face court on Monday.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.