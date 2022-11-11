Woman dead as covid hospital numbers rise

A woman in her 80s has died of COVID-19 as case numbers and hospitalisations rise, according to the latest report by ACT Health.

ACT Health has published the statistics for the past week, reporting 1194 new covid cases.

This is up by 284 from 910 cases reported for the week before.

The death of the 80-year-old woman this week brings the total number of ACT deaths since the pandemic began to 129.

There were 52 people in ACT hospitals, 15 more than the previous week.