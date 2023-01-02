Meat-cleaver robber runs off empty handed

POLICE say a man armed with a meat cleaver entered Hungry Jacks restaurant on Emu Bank, Belconnen, demanding money.

The man fled empty handed. No one was injured during the incident at about 10.40pm on Saturday (December 31).

He was subsequently arrested at 10.30pm yesterday and is facing court.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.