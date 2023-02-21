Suspicious fire burns $350,000 of sport equipment

WITNESSES are being sought to a suspicious fire at the Gordon Neighbourhood Oval that caused $350,000 worth of damage to sporting equipment in December.

Police received reports of the fire – at the sport and recreation pavilion off Midge Street – about 5.30am on December 5.

The building and a significant amount of sports equipment were damaged, costing an estimated $350,000.

Police want to speak with the driver of a dark dual cab ute, or the rider of a dirt bike, who were seen on Midge Street at 5.20am.

Police say the ute and rider are not believed to have been involved with the fire, but may be able to provide crucial information.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000.