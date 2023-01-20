Will the Libs fall for the Greenslabor tram distraction?





The Canberra Liberals have made headlines about going into the 2024 ACT elections not supporting the tram to Woden.These statements have been the catalyst for media interviews over the New Year break featuring the usual Greenslabor suspects, Andrew Barr, Chris Steel and Shane Rattenbury, writes PAUL COSTIGAN.

THE latest entry on Joy Clay’s (ACT Greens) Facebook references her joining with Shane Rattenbury to publish a gobbledegook mash-up of reasons why the ACT Greens support the huge and unwarranted expenditure to build the tram to Woden (Stage 2b).

Essentially, they are saying for everyone in Canberra to have education, health, place to work, sustainable houses etcetera, we need to have a tram to Woden.

They go on about investing in schools, hospitals, local amenities and a high-quality, frequent, reliable, and sustainable public transport. Yet with the coming of the Gungahlin tram, everyone has realised that ACT Greenslabor sneakily paid for that infrastructure with cuts to education, health and social program, and by minimal allocations to address housing affordability and homelessness.

Most outrageous was the transfer to the tram of all the funds from sales of inner-north and inner-south social-housing estates. Who needs social housing?

This Greenslabor cohort regularly claim credit for stuff they do not do. They busy themselves with announcements about how they are delivering on health, education, housing, transport and any other portfolio areas. They are expert at sidelining reality as they under-perform in all of these.

The Rattenbury-Clay article is essentially a re-hash of policy statements. For good measure, they accused the Canberra Liberals of not having policies to address crucial matters such as liveability, transport, housing, emissions and more. Not true – but what’s a little more misinformation?

Greenslabor knows that is if they say something often enough, no matter how rubbish it is, then most local media give them the benefit of the doubt and report what they say as the truth. Surely, they would not lie?

The ACT Greenslabor laugh off damming audit reports. They no longer worry too much (for now) that many residents regard them as being arrogant and openly dependent on their developer/ property supporters. Greenslabor no longer see it as important to care about the views of residents.

However, there is a particular disingenuous purpose behind that Rattenbury-Clay piece referred to above. The Barr-Ratt leadership know they are almost guaranteed their seats at the next election given the profile of the Canberra Liberals. Granted things are improving under Elizabeth Lee’s leadership but while the weird factions have a presence, the Canberra Liberals have trouble appealing to the electorate.

Greenslabor actually do not need to enter into discussions yet about the tram south as it will be well after the next ACT elections before any decisions are confirmed. Knowing this, they have welcomed the Canberra Liberals honesty about their non-support of the Woden tram. That transparency and honesty will now be used against the Liberals in the run up to the 2024 elections.

To win the next elections, Greenslabor need to keep the attention off their countless faults, their non-delivery of policy announcements, the mess being made of planning and that they continue to underspend on essentials such as climate, urban planning, education, health, housing and social issues. Greenslabor need to keep the tram as a lively contentious issue within the media.