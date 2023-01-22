News location:

Canberra Today | Sunday, January 22, 2023

Young man in hospital after motorcycle clips culvert

A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital with injuries when two people riding a motorcycle collided with a culvert on Coulter Drive, Belconnen, late on Friday afternoon (January 20).

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage around the time of the incident.

Call 1800 333000 or the Crime Stoppers ACT website

 

