Young man in hospital after motorcycle clips culvert

A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital with injuries when two people riding a motorcycle collided with a culvert on Coulter Drive, Belconnen, late on Friday afternoon (January 20).
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage around the time of the incident.
Call 1800 333000 or the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
