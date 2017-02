Commonwealth Park’s fruit bats have really be coming along in recent years.

Soon Wicked Witches will be urging them to “Fly My Pretties”.

I took these shots at the Million Paws Walk two weeks ago when the volume of woofers overcame the flying foxes’ urge to sleep.

Seen something around town you want the world to see? Email it in to john@citynews.com.au

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email